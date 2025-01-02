Elon Musk's Starlink has announced a step forward in its mission to provide global high-speed internet. On December 31, 2024, the company shared a post which highlighted two major developments. To meet the rising demand for high-speed internet, SpaceX has opened a 7,00,000-square-foot factory in Bastrop, Texas. Alongside that, the company has introduced the Starlink Mini and an upgraded version of its Starlink Standard kit. SpaceX’s Starship To Launch V3 Starlink Satellites, Elon Musk Says ‘Alien-Level Technology’.

SpaceX Expands With New Texas Factory and Introduces Starlink Mini and Upgraded Standard Kits

To meet the growing global demand for high-speed internet, SpaceX opened a new 700K square foot factory in Bastrop, Texas and introduced Starlink Mini as well as an upgraded version of the Starlink Standard kit pic.twitter.com/ZCzFdd3afI — Starlink (@Starlink) December 31, 2024

