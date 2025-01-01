SpaceX is set to transform global connectivity with its upcoming V3 Starlink satellite launches aboard the Starship rocket. Each launch is said to add 60 Tbps of capacity to the Starlink network. It will be more than 20 times the capacity added with every V2 Mini launch on Falcon 9. Additionally, each V3 Starlink satellite will deliver 1 Tbps of downlink speed and 160 Gbps of uplink capacity, surpassing the capabilities of the V2 Mini satellites by 10x and 24x, respectively. It will also have approximately 4 Tbps of combined RF and laser backhaul capacity. The V3 Starlink satellites will use the next-generation computers, modems, and advanced beamforming technology. Elon Musk says, 'This will be a gamechanger. Alien-level technology.' Sunita Williams New Year 2025 Celebration: Indian-American Astronaut, Her Crew To Ring In New Year Celebrations 16 Times Aboard ISS, Here’s Why.

SpaceX’s Starship To Launch V3 Starlink Satellites

And with a glimpse of the future, views from Starship entering Earth’s atmosphere were made possible by Starlink. Soon, Starship will launch our V3 Starlink satellites, which will add 60 Tbps of capacity to the network per launch – more than 20x per Falcon 9 launch today pic.twitter.com/wgxU1Bpe1h — Starlink (@Starlink) December 31, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Alien-Level Technology’

This will be a gamechanger. Alien-level technology. https://t.co/kN0F14bBT2 — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)