Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled today to introduce its latest flagship lineup. The South Korean giant is expected to launch the new Fan Edition smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It will also introduce its premium tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, during the event. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE price in India could start at around INR 57,000. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. The tablets are expected to feature 11-inch and 14.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Tab S11 may have a single rear camera, the Tab S11 Ultra could include a dual-camera setup. The Galaxy Tab S11 price in India is expected at approximately INR 76,000, and the Tab S11 Ultra around INR 1,06,000. Instagram App for iPad Launched After 15 Years: Meta-Owned Platform Brings Bigger Screen Experience With New ‘Following’ Tab on iPad; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

Join us at the Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM. #GalaxyAI #Samsung Know more: https://t.co/ksop0glOIA pic.twitter.com/2pbyokWd3j — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 28, 2025

