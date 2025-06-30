TECNO Spark Go 2 will go on sale in India tomorrow, July 1, 2025. The budget smartphone from TECNO Mobile comes with the Ella AI assistant with local language support for a smarter user experience. It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The device boasts a 5,000mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging. TECNO Spark Go 2 includes a 12nm Unisoc T7250 processor paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Other features include a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G VoLTE support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C charging port. TECNO Spark Go 2 price in India starts at INR 6,999. Moto G96 5G Launch Tipped for July 9, 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of New Motorola G Series Smartphone.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale Starting Tomorrow in India

Screen itni smooth ki saara din hongi reels play. Majaa dila dega hamara 120Hz Punch-Hole Display!#SparkGo2 ki sale shuru hogi Flipkart par 1st July, 12 Noon se. Aur details ke liye ➡️ https://t.co/lkJXmlHh4C#TECNOMobile | #MobileNo1 pic.twitter.com/CKAk15bcTf — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 28, 2025

