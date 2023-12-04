TECNO Mobile India has launched its new TECNO Spark Go 2024 at Rs 6,999 today on December 4 2023. The new smartphone offers 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM and a 90Hz dot-in display with a dynamic port for a smooth scrolling experience. The other features of the newly launched TECNO Spark Go 2024 include Segment 1st Dual DTS Dual Speakers, side edge fingerprint unlocking, 5,000mAh battery, and Unisoc T606 octa-core processor. The device offers a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with dual flashlight. It has the HiOS 13.0 operating system based on Android 13 Go Edition. The device is available on Amazon, the Offiical website and at your nearest stores in two colours: Mystery White and Gravity Black. The new TECNO smartphone is launched with the tagline "Bharat Ka Apna Spark" and will go on sale on December 7 2023, at 12 PM. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro To Launch on December 14 in China: Here’s Everything To Know About Vivo’s New Smartphone Ahead of Launch.

TECNO Spark Go 2024 Launched:

TECNO Spark GO 2024 Features 90Hz Dot-In Display:

