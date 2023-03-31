New Delhi, March 31 : Twitter has rolled out its ‘Verification for Organisations’ globally. The social media platform announced the same through the Twitter Verified handle. This new feature will be allowing organisations that have been scrutinized by Twitter to verify all the accounts that are associated with them with full control over verification. Check the official post below for more details: Google Tests Generative Artificial Intelligence Features in Gmail, Docs.

Twitter Launches Verification for Organisations Feature :

Verified Organizations is a new way for organizations and their affiliates to distinguish themselves on Twitter. Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organizations that sign up for https://t.co/1v6wSVKfDb… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 31, 2023

