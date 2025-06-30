Vivo X Fold5 will soon launch in India, which is expected to arrive in mid-July 2025. The foldable smartphone is likely to feature a lightweight, slim design, weighing around 217 gm. It may measure 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. Vivo is expected to include the X Fold5 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It will include a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera and is likely to feature a 32MP front camera. The device will come with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W flash charging and 40W wireless charging support. Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series.

Vivo X Fold5 Launch Soon India

What you're seeing is just the beginning. The real story unfolds soon. Stay tuned for more.#vivoXFold5 #SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/1seGMit8MP — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 30, 2025

