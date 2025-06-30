Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series

New Delhi, June 20: Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone 17 series in early September 2025, with the launch event likely scheduled between September 8 and 10. While the company has not yet confirmed the official date, rumours suggest the lineup will likely include four models. It may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Air may replace the previous Plus model. As per reports, it could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple might eliminate the USB-C port and streamline internal components. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature significant upgrades, including enhanced cameras, improved performance, and a new cooling system for heat management. Additionally, faster wireless charging capabilities are expected to make the new iPhones more user-friendly. iQOO 13 5G New ‘Green’ Colour Variant To Launch on July 4, 2025 in India During Amazon Prime Day; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series from Apple is anticipated to come with a high-end price in India. The entry-level iPhone 17 could be priced at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air may be available at an estimated price of INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 1,39,900, while the top model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might debut at approximately INR 1,64,900 in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 is expected to retain a look similar to the iPhone 16. However, the Pro models may be introduced with a new design. Apple is said to be testing new colours for the upcoming series. The standard iPhone 17 might launch in purple and green, while the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a Sky Blue finish paired with an aluminium frame. The iPhone 17 series is said to come with a ProMotion display and may offer 120Hz of refresh rate. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to include a 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to offer a 6.9-inch display. TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale To Begin in India on July 1, 2025; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Newly Launched Smartphone From TECNO Mobile.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could be powered by either the A19 chip or possibly the older A18 processor. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature an A19 Pro chipset. Additionally, Apple has already introduced iOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI. It is expected that all iPhone 17 models will run on iOS 26. All four models in the iPhone 17 lineup are anticipated to include a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 may have a dual-camera system, the iPhone 17 Air could carry a single 48MP sensor, and both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a triple 48MP camera.

