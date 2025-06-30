  • Festivals
    Lord Shiva Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Mahadev Photos With Monday Morning Messages To Start Your Week With Positivity Lord Shiva Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Mahadev Photos With Monday Morning Messages To Start Your Week With Positivity
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Preview and Playing XI: Team India, Led by Shubman Gill, Will Look To Overcome Their Loss in First Match IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Preview and Playing XI: Team India, Led by Shubman Gill, Will Look To Overcome Their Loss in First Match
    • Close
    Search

    Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series

    Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Air may replace the Plus model, featuring a slim 5.5mm design. The iPhone 17 series price in India could start at INR 89,900. All models may offer improved cameras, new displays, and run on iOS 26.

    Technology Team Latestly| Jun 30, 2025 11:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series
    Apple iPhone 17 Series Representational Image (Photo Credits: X/@theapplehub)

    New Delhi, June 20: Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone 17 series in early September 2025, with the launch event likely scheduled between September 8 and 10. While the company has not yet confirmed the official date, rumours suggest the lineup will likely include four models. It may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

    The iPhone 17 Air may replace the previous Plus model. As per reports, it could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple might eliminate the USB-C port and streamline internal components. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature significant upgrades, including enhanced cameras, improved performance, and a new cooling system for heat management. Additionally, faster wireless charging capabilities are expected to make the new iPhones more user-friendly. iQOO 13 5G New ‘Green’ Colour Variant To Launch on July 4, 2025 in India During Amazon Prime Day; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

    iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

    The iPhone 17 series from Apple is anticipated to come with a high-end price in India. The entry-level iPhone 17 could be priced at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air may be available at an estimated price of INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 1,39,900, while the top model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might debut at approximately INR 1,64,900 in India.

    iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

    iPhone 17 is expected to retain a look similar to the iPhone 16. However, the Pro models may be introduced with a new design. Apple is said to be testing new colours for the upcoming series. The standard iPhone 17 might launch in purple and green, while the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a Sky Blue finish paired with an aluminium frame. The iPhone 17 series is said to come with a ProMotion display and may offer 120Hz of refresh rate. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to include a 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to offer a 6.9-inch display. TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale To Begin in India on July 1, 2025; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Newly Launched Smartphone From TECNO Mobile.

    The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could be powered by either the A19 chip or possibly the older A18 processor. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature an A19 Pro chipset. Additionally, Apple has already introduced iOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI. It is expected that all iPhone 17 models will run on iOS 26. All four models in the iPhone 17 lineup are anticipated to include a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 may have a dual-camera system, the iPhone 17 Air could carry a single 48MP sensor, and both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a triple 48MP camera.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    A-
    Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series
    Apple iPhone 17 Series Representational Image (Photo Credits: X/@theapplehub)

    New Delhi, June 20: Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone 17 series in early September 2025, with the launch event likely scheduled between September 8 and 10. While the company has not yet confirmed the official date, rumours suggest the lineup will likely include four models. It may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

    The iPhone 17 Air may replace the previous Plus model. As per reports, it could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple might eliminate the USB-C port and streamline internal components. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature significant upgrades, including enhanced cameras, improved performance, and a new cooling system for heat management. Additionally, faster wireless charging capabilities are expected to make the new iPhones more user-friendly. iQOO 13 5G New ‘Green’ Colour Variant To Launch on July 4, 2025 in India During Amazon Prime Day; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

    iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

    The iPhone 17 series from Apple is anticipated to come with a high-end price in India. The entry-level iPhone 17 could be priced at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air may be available at an estimated price of INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 1,39,900, while the top model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might debut at approximately INR 1,64,900 in India.

    iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

    iPhone 17 is expected to retain a look similar to the iPhone 16. However, the Pro models may be introduced with a new design. Apple is said to be testing new colours for the upcoming series. The standard iPhone 17 might launch in purple and green, while the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a Sky Blue finish paired with an aluminium frame. The iPhone 17 series is said to come with a ProMotion display and may offer 120Hz of refresh rate. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to include a 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to offer a 6.9-inch display. TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale To Begin in India on July 1, 2025; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Newly Launched Smartphone From TECNO Mobile.

    The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could be powered by either the A19 chip or possibly the older A18 processor. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature an A19 Pro chipset. Additionally, Apple has already introduced iOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI. It is expected that all iPhone 17 models will run on iOS 26. All four models in the iPhone 17 lineup are anticipated to include a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 may have a dual-camera system, the iPhone 17 Air could carry a single 48MP sensor, and both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a triple 48MP camera.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Apple Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 Air Apple iPhone 17 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Air Launch iPhone 17 Launch iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Launch iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Pro Max Features iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch iPhone 17 Pro Max Price iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications iPhone 17 Series Launch iPhone 17 Series Price
    You might also like
    iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025
    Technology

    iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025
    Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To Celebrate US Independence Day (Watch Videos)
    Food

    Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To 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" alt="iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025">
    Technology

    iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025

    Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To Celebrate US Independence Day (Watch Videos)
    Food

    Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To Celebrate US Independence Day (Watch Videos)
    iPhone 17 Series Price Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max
    Technology

    iPhone 17 Series Price Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max
    Is Cassie Getting Married on ‘Euphoria’? Sydney Sweeney’s Confession About Her Character in HBO Series Hints at Power-Packed New Season (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Is Cassie Getting Married on ‘Euphoria’? Sydney Sweeney’s Confession About Her Character in HBO Series Hints at Power-Packed New Season (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Is Cassie Getting Married on ‘Euphoria’? Sydney Sweeney’s Confession About Her Character in HBO Series Hints at Power-Packed New Season (Watch Video)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    brad pitt f1 movie
    50000+K+ searches
    30 june 2025
    500+K+ searches
    bayern
    500+K+ searches
    columbus vs philadelphia
    500+K+ searches
    deepinder goyal
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    brad pitt f1 movie
    50000+K+ searches
    30 june 2025
    500+K+ searches
    bayern
    500+K+ searches
    columbus vs philadelphia
    500+K+ searches
    deepinder goyal
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel