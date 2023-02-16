New Delhi, February 16 : vivo has launched its new Y100 phone in India. The new vivo Y100 boasts of a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 4,500 mAh battery with FlashCharge. iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Cool Specs; Check All Primary Details Here.

The sleek phone features unique colour-changing glass back panels in its Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold options, while a Metal Black colour choice is also available. The device offers a 64 MP+2MP +2MP triple camera setup, and is priced at Rs 29,999, but is currently available with an introductory price of Rs 24,999 and bank offers.

New vivo Y100 Flaunts Colour Changing back Panels, Available at Introductory Price:

