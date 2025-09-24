Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested Mohammad Kataria, accused of assisting terrorists involved in the April Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Officials said the arrest followed forensic analysis of weapons and equipment recovered during Operation Mahadev in July, linking him to the attackers. Authorities are questioning him to gather more details about the terror network. Security officials indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with further arrests possible as evidence is examined. This marks a key breakthrough in the probe into one of the deadliest terror incidents in the region this year. Pahalgam Terror Attack Was Planned Due to Relative Isolation, Heavy Tourist Footfall in Baisaran, Says NIA.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

#BREAKING: NDTV Exclusive | Big Breakthrough in Pahalgam Terror Attack J&K Police arrest Mohammad Kataria, key Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative who gave logistical support to terrorists that killed 26. Arrest after analysis of weapons seized in Op Mahadev. pic.twitter.com/N9vAq3m3n9 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 24, 2025

⚡ BREAKING: J&K Police arrest LeT (TRF) operative Mohammad Kataria for aiding terrorists in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26. #JammuAndKashmir #Terrorism #BreakingNews — Irfan Quraishi (IQ) (@irfanquraishi85) September 24, 2025

