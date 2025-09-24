Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested Mohammad Kataria, accused of assisting terrorists involved in the April Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Officials said the arrest followed forensic analysis of weapons and equipment recovered during Operation Mahadev in July, linking him to the attackers. Authorities are questioning him to gather more details about the terror network. Security officials indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with further arrests possible as evidence is examined. This marks a key breakthrough in the probe into one of the deadliest terror incidents in the region this year. Pahalgam Terror Attack Was Planned Due to Relative Isolation, Heavy Tourist Footfall in Baisaran, Says NIA.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)