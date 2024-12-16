The Grok button is officially rolled out for all users for free on X. Now, X users can access the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk's xAI freely to get text responses, summaries, and images. The Grok free version on X will allow users to get limited responses and ask them to subscribe to Premium to get more access. Elon Musk's Grok AI creates realistic-looking images and offers a detailed analysis of posts in real-time. Elon Musk Predicts Neuralink’s ‘Hyperexponential’ Growth in Bit Rate and Augmented Humans by 2030.

Grok Rolled Out for Free Users on X

grok button now live https://t.co/sFyveX68Ia — Grok (@grok) December 15, 2024

