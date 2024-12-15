Elon Musk's AI company xAI's Grok reportedly surpassed OpenAI. On December 15, 2024, Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) shared a post and highlighted Grok’s performance. The user shared an image comparing the performance of xAI with OpenAI in different categories. According to Roemmele, Grok is now outperforming OpenAI across typical metrics. The user praised the team for achieving what others take years to accomplish and described the acceleration as "amazing." Elon Musk responded to the post, and said, "And Grok 3 will be a major leap forward." Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New Version of Grok 2 With Free Access for All Users; Check Details.

Elon Musk Says ‘Grok 3 Will Be a Major Leap Forward’

And Grok 3 will be a major leap forward https://t.co/hR2azxuU9G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

