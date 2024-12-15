Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has rolled out the new version of Grok-2 on X. The updated Grok-2 is now three times faster and offers better accuracy with improved instruction-following, and multi-lingual support. xAI has made Grok-2 free for all X users to make AI more accessible. However, Premium and Premium+ subscribers get higher usage limits and priority access to future upgrades. Since its initial launch in August, xAI has consistently enhanced Grok with features like web search, citation support, and Aurora, a tool for generating images. Elon Musk-Run X Achieves Record-Breaking Growth in 2024, Boosts User Engagement and Video Views, Linda Yaccarino Reacts.

Elon

BREAKING: The new version of Grok-2 is now live on 𝕏. It is three times faster and offers improved accuracy, instruction-following, and multi-lingual capabilities. pic.twitter.com/gLJAxfe1qk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)