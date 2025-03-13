Mumbai, March 13: Krafton will soon release its highly anticipated BGMI 3.7 update with various new features, maps, and rewards. The update was expected to launch soon, allowing players to unlock and access all the in-game rewards. Krafton has now released the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update with the "Golden Dynasty" theme mode and fresh new in-game challenges.

The BGMI 3.7 update includes a new RONDO map that is 8x8 kilometres wide and includes exclusive X-Suit collections. The Battlegrounds Mobile India update lets players explore special weapons and a magical world with floating islands, camels, and more. The Golden Dynasty theme includes new gameplay mechanics, in-game rewards, and large map. PUBG 8th Anniversary: PUBG Battlegrounds 8th Anniversary Event Offers Exclusive Rewards to Players for Limited Period; Check Time, How To Claim and More.

BGMI 3.7 Update, Golden Dynasty Theme Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India released the latest 3.7 update, which is the same as the PUBG 3.7 update, comes with mystical elements, expensive weapons, and new vehicles. The game allows the players to ride on a camel, use the mystical daggers to warp through time and conquer the floating island for intense combat. The 8x8 RONDO map includes skyscrapers with ancient secrets. The players can also explore EMP Zones that disable electronics and make strategies around dual flight paths for drop advantage. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 13, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

The BGMI 3.7 update allows players to join forces with their preferred Hero and climb the leadership board. Besides, they can bring "extra finishes, chicken dinner, and spins" to gain an edge over their rivals. The latest Battlegrounds Mobile India 3.7 update highlights the "Ultimate X-Suit Collection". The game offers new Anukhra X-Suit, legendary Golden Pharaoh & Iridescence X-Suits, and other India-exclusive perks. The BGMI 3.7 update can be downloaded on iOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).