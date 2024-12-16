The passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a luminary in the realm of tabla, on December 15 in the United States, at the age of 73, has cast a pall of sorrow across the global music community. Following a two-week hospitalisation in San Francisco, the revered percussionist succumbed to the insidious complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. While his passing is met with profound grief from admirers and luminaries alike, his final Instagram post about a 'wonder moment' is going viral in the wake of his death. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

Zakir Hussain's Last Instagram Post

In October 2024, Zakir Hussain shared that he was spending the autumn season in the United States, immersing himself in the breathtaking beauty of the fall landscape. Taking to his social media platform, the legendary tabla maestro posted a video showcasing the vibrant hues of the season as the leaves transformed into shades of orange, red and gold. In the post, Zakir expressed his awe and appreciation for the natural spectacle, describing the sight as a “wonder moment". Ustad Zakir Hussain, Grammy-Winning Tabla Maestro, Dies in San Francisco at 73.

Check Out Ustad Zakir Hussain's Final Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9)

Zakir Hussain's Family Statement on His Death

The family of the legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain released a statement revealing the circumstances of his death. They shared that he succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic disease affecting the lungs. "Zakir Hussain, one of the world’s most transcendent musicians, passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco at the age of 73". He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the family said in a statement.

