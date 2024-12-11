Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha shared an update on December 11, 2024, announcing the launch of a dedicated app for Zepto Cafe next week. In his post, he said, “The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast.” Since Zepto Cafe will be accessible through a different app from next week, reports indicate that customers will also have the option to purchase items directly through the main Zepto app as well. The Cafe segment has been scaling rapidly, according to Palicha. “We’re launching 100+ Cafes a month and already clocking 30,000 orders per day,” he further added. Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Defends Work-Life Balance Amid Accusations of Toxic Culture by Reddit Post.

Aadit Palicha Announces Launch of Dedicated Zepto Cafe App

We're launching a separate app for Zepto Café next week! The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast :D Café is scaling rapidly: we're launching 100+ Cafés a month and already clocking 30K orders/day 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xgbLvj78oe — Aadit Palicha (@aadit_palicha) December 11, 2024

