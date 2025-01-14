Zepto, India's leading quick-commerce platform, was again accused of charging iPhone users higher prices with a "new trick". An Instagram user has accused the platform of charging higher delivery fees from Apple iPhone users by showing the exact amount on both devices, but when added in total, it showed a higher amount. In the Bill Summary section, the user shared that the Android platform showed INR 427.87 while the iOS platform showed INR 461.83. There was no explanation of the higher charge from the iPhone users for grocery delivery, but it reflected a higher amount in the Item Total & GST section. The video shared that the item handling cost was INR 31, which was charged by the users. The Instagram user wrote in the video, "Zepto ki new chori unlocked". The user demanded an explanantion from Zepto saying, "kya kar rahe ho aur kyu kar rahe ho aise bhai?" MrBeast to Buy TikTok? American YouTuber Saying 'Will Buy TikTok So It Doesn't Get Banned' After Elon Musk's Buyout Rumours Turn Out To Be False.

Zepto Overcharging from iPhone Users, Claimed Instagram User; Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Joshi (@raw_nitinjoshi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)