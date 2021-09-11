September 11, 2001- the day when the fear of terrorism reached a new height with the terror attacks, airplane hijacking and suicide attacks, in the US which claimed several lives. These attacks were carried out by the militant group Al- Qaida. Today, September 11, 2021, the world marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks, whose shocking memories still haunt the people. Watch the video to know more about the deadly 9/11 Attacks on the US Soil.

All You Need To Know About The 9/11 Attacks in US That Shook The Country:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)