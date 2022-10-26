A breathtaking crescent-sun effect was seen in the skies of Jerusalem as Israel was treated to a partial solar eclipse on October 25. The astronomical event was visible from Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and western Asia. The next totality will take place on April 8, 2023, during a hybrid solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2022 in India! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Witnesses Surya Grahan in Gorakhpur (See Pics).

Crescent-Sun Effect in Skies of Jerusalem:

A crescent-sun effect was seen in the skies of Jerusalem as Israel was treated to a partial solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/Uy9lIQvTpC — Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2022

