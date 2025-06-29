In a disturbing case from Surprise, Arizona, four fifth-grade students at Legacy Traditional School were arrested for allegedly plotting to murder a fellow student. According to a police report, the group planned to lure the boy into a bathroom, fatally stab him, wear gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints, and forge a suicide note to make it appear self-inflicted. The plot came to light after another student overheard the conversation and informed a parent, who alerted the school on October 1, 2024. One girl, reportedly in a “relationship” with the intended victim, allegedly wanted him dead after he “cheated” on her. Interviews revealed varying degrees of involvement and remorse among the students. All four—aged 10 and 11—were charged with threatening and disorderly conduct, then released to their parents. The school confirmed the incident and emphasized student safety, though privacy laws limit disclosure of disciplinary actions. An expulsion process is underway. US Shocker: Arkansas Woman Gives Her 3 Children Aged 6 to 15 Marijuana, THC Edibles and Vape Pen, Sent to 120 Days in Jail After She Pleads Guilty.

Arizona 5th Graders Arrested for Plotting Classmate’s Murder

