The American Medical Association (AMA) recently said that BMI is "racist". The AMA said that Body mass index (BMI) is "racist" as the measurement was designed based on white bodies in the 19th century. The association also said that BMI is based on non-Hispanic white bodies and it doesn't consider other races. Meanwhile, the medical association has also urged doctors to ditch body mass index (BMI) as the primary measurement for a healthy body weight. Annual Convention of Indian-Americans Physicians Body to Be Held in Philadelphia.

BMI Is Racist, Says AMA

