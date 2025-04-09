After Elon Musk publicly slammed Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro—calling him a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks”—the White House, through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, brushed off the escalating war of words with a viral one-liner: “Boys will be boys.”The tension flared after Navarro criticised Musk’s advocacy for zero tariffs between the U.S. and Europe during a CNBC interview. Musk hit back strongly on social media, reigniting their ongoing feud. Leavitt’s humorous remark, though aimed at defusing the drama, has since gone viral, with the internet divided over whether it was a clever brush-off or a tone-deaf dismissal of a serious policy clash. Donald Trump Names Karoline Leavitt As Youngest Ever White House Press Secretary.

Karoline Leavitt’s Response to Downplaying Public Sparring Between Elon Musk and Peter Navarro

