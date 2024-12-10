Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in ICU after undergoing successful surgery to address a brain bleed in Sao Paulo. The surgery, performed in Sao Paulo, was necessary to drain blood from a previous brain haemorrhage linked to a fall at home in October. Reportedly, the 79-year-old president, Lula, had been experiencing headaches, prompting him to undergo an MRI scan on Monday, December 9, in Brasília, which revealed the intracranial haemorrhage. Following the scan, he was transferred to Sao Paulo for surgery at the Sirio Libanes hospital. ‘Thankfully I Am Alive’; Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Reveals Alleged Plot to Poison Him Amid Jair Bolsonaro’s Indictment in Coup Investigation.

Brazil's President Lula in ICU After Successful Brain Surgery in Sao Paulo

JUST IN - Brazilian president Lula in intensive care after brain surgery - FT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 10, 2024

