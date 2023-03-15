Credit Suisse Group AG share prices plunged 24 percent on Wednesday at the session close, recording the biggest one-day selloff in books. The dip came after the lender's biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank ruled out further support to the group. Stocks Fall on Wall Street After Credit Suisse Falls to Record Low.

Credit Suisse Shares Dips 24%:

BREAKING: Credit Suisse share price down over 24% at session close — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 15, 2023

