As the cryptocurrency markets are growing and blooming at an unprecedented rate, the younger generation in India is getting lured towards it.

More and more start-ups that provide a platform for investors to deal in digital assets are coming up, making dealing in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin among others fairly easy for the Indian youths. According to the report, the average age of an Indian user is mere 25 years.

Breakingviews - Crypto is next fintech battle for India's Gen Z https://t.co/9ZNIQoN9r1 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

