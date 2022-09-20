At least six people were rushed to hospital after an explosion tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building on Tuesday. The incident happened in Austin neighbourhood in Chicago’s West Side. Following the explosion the building has partially collapsed. The incident is under investigation and further information is awaited.

Watch Video from the Scene:

Check Tweet:

At least six people have been taken to the hospital from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago https://t.co/QsoeOxKCY1 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 20, 2022

