In a shocking incident in China, a man went on a stabbing spree in Eastern China. According to news agency BNO News, a total of eight people were killed, and 17 others were injured in the stabbing attack which occurred at a vocational school in eastern China. After the incident, cops said that the suspect was angry after failing to graduate. The 21-year-old man has been taken into custody. China Car Crash: 35 Killed, 43 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd at Sports Centre in Zhuhai, Suspect Held (Watch Videos).

BREAKING: 8 killed, 17 injured after stabbing attack at vocational school in eastern China. Police say the suspect was angry after failing to graduate. The 21-year-old man was taken into custody. — BNO News (@BNONews) November 16, 2024

