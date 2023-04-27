China on Thursday warned Washington and Seoul against "provoking confrontation and playing up threats" with North Korea, after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the "end" of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged against "deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats,” and said that all parties should look for peaceful settlement. China, US Must Pursue Dialogue Rather Than Confrontation, Says Chinese Senior Diplomat Wang Yi.

China Warns US, South Korea

China warns US, South Korea against 'provoking confrontation' with North Korea, reports AFP. — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)