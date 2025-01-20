Former US President Barack Obama paid tribute to Dr Martin Luther King Jr on Civil Rights Day 2025, reflecting on his enduring legacy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 20, Obama praised King's unwavering commitment to justice and equality, stating, "Through struggle and discipline, persistence and faith, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. helped move this country forward. As we honor his legacy today, let’s remember the lesson he taught us: that even in the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can help change it. In honor of #MLKDay, I hope you’ll do what you can in your community to create a better future for us all." Civil Rights Day 2025 Messages: Martin Luther King Jr Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Sayings, Images and Greetings To Commemorate the Life & Work of MLK.

Through struggle and discipline, persistence and faith, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. helped move this country forward. As we honor his legacy today, let’s remember the lesson he taught us: that even in the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can help change it.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2025

