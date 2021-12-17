The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's (SII's) COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for emergency use. The vaccine is produced by SII by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax. It is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved by WHO. The global health body, said, "CovovaxTM was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India."

Tweet By WHO:

🆕 WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against #COVID19. The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax https://t.co/7HNKnRbCiX pic.twitter.com/wHfBTRNquI — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)