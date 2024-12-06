A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Ferndale in Humboldt County, around 260 miles north of San Francisco, the US Geological Survey confirmed. A tsunami warning was briefly issued for Northern California and Southern Oregon, affecting 4.7 million residents, but was later canceled. Despite the quake’s strength, local authorities reported no casualties or significant damage. This marks one of only nine magnitude 7 quakes globally this year, underscoring its rarity. Emergency teams remain on alert, advising caution as aftershocks are possible. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

California Earthquake

BREAKING: All tsunami warnings canceled after 7.0 quake off California — BNO News (@BNONews) December 5, 2024

