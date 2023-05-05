An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook the central Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday. There was no threat of a tsunami, but sea level changes of less than 20 cm were possible, the Meteorological Agency said. The authorities are investigating reports of damaged buildings. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Earthquake in Nepal Today: Two Quakes Jolt Bajura’s Dahakot, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Japan

JUST IN: Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits western coast of Japan's main island - JMA — BNO News (@BNONews) May 5, 2023

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 05-05-2023, 11:12:08 IST, Lat: 37.51 & Long: 137.38, Depth: 40 Km ,Location: 262km N of Nagoya, Japan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/nLcQyUOj0c@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/02pKKvIXSR — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 5, 2023

