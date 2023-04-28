Two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal late on Thursday night, said National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the quakes was Bajura’s Dahakot and their depth was 10 km, according to NCS. No casualties were reported in the incident. Earthquake in Indonesia: Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Northern Molucca Sea Region.

Earthquakes in Nepal

The first earthquake struck at 11:58 pm (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while at 1:30 another measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded: Rajesh Sharma, an official at the Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal to ANI No casualties reported so far: Police — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

