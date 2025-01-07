Elon Musk attacked George Soros, a US businessman and philanthropist, on X, saying that he spent billions to create the fake asylum-seeker nightmare and destroyed America and Europe. Musk showed his disagreement when the Joe Biden administration awarded Soros the Medal of Freedom and posted an image of him as the villain of Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars series. The Tesla CEO sent tweets (X posts) about George Soros paying the media off for publishing news to a screenshot of The Guardian. Elon Musk previously said, "In my opinion, George Soros fundamentally hates humanity." Elon Musk Slams Joe Biden for Awarding George Soros Medal of Freedom Calling It ‘A Travesty’, Depicts Soros As Villain Emperor Palpatine From Star Wars.

George Soros Destroying America and Europe, Said Elon Musk

George Soros spent billions to create the fake asylum-seeker nightmare that is destroying America and Europe pic.twitter.com/29IsdKKwrf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)