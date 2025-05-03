Elon Musk shared a post on May 3, 2025, about a major update on his social media platform, X. In his post, Musk announced that the current algorithm of X is replaced. Musk said, “The X recommendation algorithm is being replaced with a lightweight version of Grok, so will soon be dramatically better.” He said that users should already start noticing some improvements in how content appears on their feeds. In response to a user’s concern about issues like engagement farming and verification impersonation, Musk replied and said, “You should be seeing significant improvement there.” Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out PDF Generation Capability to Grok Studio, Currently Available As Beta.

X Recommendation Algorithm Is Being Replaced With a Lightweight Version of Grok

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)