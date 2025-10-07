A 31-year-old hiker tragically fell to his death at Mount Nama in China’s Sichuan province after reportedly untying his safety rope to take selfies near the summit. The man, identified only by his surname, Hong, was part of a hiking group scaling the 5,588-metre peak on September 27 when he stepped close to a crevasse for pictures. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the man losing control and sliding nearly 200 metres down the icy mountainside. Hong’s cousin told local media it was his first attempt at climbing the mountain. He had reportedly undone his safety rope to help others take pictures, only to trip moments later. Tibet: 1,000 Tourists Stranded on Mt Everest Campsites Amid Severe Blizzard, Rescue Operations Underway.

A 31-year-old hiker tragically fell to their death while climbing Mount Nama in #Sichuan. Authorities say the area is off-limits and are investigating the #incident. #China pic.twitter.com/XIFyt7vIny — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 26, 2025

More information about the hiker that untied his safety rope to take a photo and fell to his death. *Male hiker *Nama Peak is a 5,588m mountain in China. This is where the incident happened. *Nama peak is part of the Mount Gongga range. *The peaks are located in Sichuan,… pic.twitter.com/LTh8R62LOQ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) October 1, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Tragedy strikes on Nama Peak, Sichuan! On Sept 27, 2025, a 31-year-old hiker plummeted 200 meters to his death after unclipping his safety rope for a fatal selfie near a crevasse. The heart-stopping fall on the icy 5,588-meter sub-peak of Mount Gongga was caught in… pic.twitter.com/CY49zTRQ44 — Dreams N Science (@dreamsNscience) September 28, 2025

