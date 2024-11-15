Israel has destroyed an active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, a report said. Axios, citing officials, citing US and Israeli officials, said an active top secret nuclear weapons research facility in Iran's Parchin was destroyed in an Israeli attack in late October. ‘Iran Leadership Prioritizes Destroying Israel Over Building Iran, What a Shame’: Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Video Statement for Iranians.

Iran's Active Nuclear Weapons Research Facility Destroyed in Israel's Attack

BREAKING - Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, officials say - Axios pic.twitter.com/iXWYjOOJFz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2024

