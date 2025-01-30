US billionaire George Soros's son, Alexander Soros, met Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka today, January 30. The meeting comes days after the new Donald Trump administration paused all foreign aid, including to the Asian country which saw a regime change last year. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alexander Soros said that he was honoured to be back in Dhaka and meet Muhammad Yunus. "This is a crucial time of transition for Bangladesh and we explored ways to deepen collaboration on critical reforms and investments," Alexander Soros' post read. US Suspends Foreign Aid: Donald Trump Administration Halts All Foreign Aid, Orders Review of American Financial Assistance to Other Countries.

Alexander Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka

Honored to be back in Dhaka to meet with @Yunus_Centre, a champion of human rights and a longtime friend of @OpenSociety. This is a crucial time of transition for Bangladesh and we explored ways to deepen collaboration on critical reforms and investments. pic.twitter.com/jK2YQyCnCb — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 29, 2025

