A tragic incident unfolded at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, when a Saudi man identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen drove a car into the bustling crowd, causing chaos and devastation. Authorities confirmed that the death toll has risen to five, with over 200 others injured, many of whom sustained severe injuries. The attack occurred on Thursday evening during one of the busiest times at the market, as families and tourists enjoyed the holiday festivities. Witnesses reported scenes of panic and confusion as the vehicle sped through the market, ploughing into stalls and shoppers. Emergency services responded swiftly, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. Germany: 2 Killed, at Least 68 Injured in Suspected Attack After Car Drives Into Christmas Market in Magdeburg; Driver Held (Watch Videos).

Death Toll Rises to 5, Over 200 Injured in Car Attack

