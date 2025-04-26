A disturbing caste-based attack occurred in Tikamgarh’s Mokhra village, where Dalit groom Jitendra Ahirwar’s wedding procession was violently disrupted by “upper-caste” locals. The groom, riding a mare and wearing shoes as per tradition, was assaulted, leaving four injured. A viral video shows an elderly woman pelting stones at the groom. Jitendra later filed a complaint, alleging caste-based humiliation. Police promptly registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and the Atrocity Act. The main accused, Bhankunwar, along with her sons Drigpal and Suryapal, was arrested for instigating the attack and using caste slurs. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused are expected to be presented before the court soon. Agra Horror: Woman Stripped, Thrashed With Belts and Sticks for Protesting Against Loud DJ Music During Holi Celebrations in UP; Case Registered After Shocking Video Surfaces.

Dalit Groom Attacked in MP

मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ के ग्राम मोखरा बड़ागांव में दलित दुल्हे जितेंद्र अहिरवार को घोड़े पर बैठने पर पथराव और मारपीट। मामला शुक्रवार का जब दलित दूल्हा घोड़े पर सवार होकर सवर्ण मोहल्ले में पहुंचा, तो भान कुंवर नाम की एक महिला ने पत्थरबाजी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद दो लोगों ने… pic.twitter.com/mN0SGoQKcW — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 26, 2025

