The Donald Trump administration in the United States has begun mass deportation of illegal citizens in the country. Of the several flights, one landed in Brazil with Brazilian citizens onboard the plane. Multiple videos on X (formerly Twitter) show Brazilian citizens landing in Brazil on a deportation flight from the US. It is also learned that Brazilians who were deported from the United States by the Donald Trump administration alleged mistreatment in flight. They said that they were denied water and access to the washroom during the flight. While none of the deported citizens have criminal records, it is reported that they were sent to Brazil with their feet tied and their hands handcuffed. After a mass deportation flight landed in Manaus, Brazil said that the use of handcuffs on deportees was "blatant disrespect" and even demanded their removal mid-flight during an unexpected landing in the country. US Deportation Flights Row: In a U-Turn, Columbia Decides To Send Plane To Bring Deported Nationals After Donald Trump Slaps Sanctions.

Plane With Brazilian Nationals Lands in Brazil

🇧🇷🇺🇸BRAZIL SLAMS HANDCUFFS ON DEPORTEES—TRUMP ADMIN UNMOVED Brazil called the use of handcuffs on deportees "blatant disrespect," demanding their removal mid-flight during an unexpected landing in Manaus. The Trump administration, now ramping up mass deportations, sees the… https://t.co/C1DdUEQCIB pic.twitter.com/N0jKCp7yHK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2025

Brazilian Citizens Land in Brazil on a Deportation Flight From the US

HUMILLANTE | 🇧🇷🇺🇸😔 🔹Ciudadanos brasileños aterrizan en Brasil en un vuelo de deportación desde los EE.UU. Ninguno de ellos cuenta con antecedentes penales ni cometieron delitos en dicho país pero fueron enviados con los pies atados y las manos esposadas. 🔹El gobierno… pic.twitter.com/Hc6dIVqnT8 — El Nacional (@elnacionalpy) January 25, 2025

