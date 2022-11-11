Elon Musk today said that Twitter’s daily user growth has hit an "all-time high" as several advertisers leave the platform amid internal chaos. Senior executives resigned from the company as the chaos refuses to stop. The news comes at a time Musk is facing an uphill battle to persuade large brands such as Mondelez, Carlsberg, United Airlines, General Motors, Volkswagen and General Mills to resume advertising on social media app. Elon Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible As Top Executives Quit

Check Tweet:

Hit all-time high of active users today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

