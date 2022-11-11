Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt amid the departures of more senior executives. Two executives, Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler, who moderated a Twitter Spaces chat with Musk on Wednesday as he tried to assuage advertisers’ concerns, have resigned, according to Reuters. Musk told Twitter employees on a call that he could not rule out bankruptcy. Twitter Accounts Engaged in Impersonation Should Declare ‘Parody’ in Their Name Not Just in Bio, Says Elon Musk

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a U.S. privacy regulator and the exit of the company's trust and safety leader https://t.co/u7HZvRRCJ0pic.twitter.com/lXYYsm46Qp — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2022

