Hundreds and thousands of people were evacuated in southern Norway after a dam partially collapsed on Wednesday. The dam partially burst on Wednesday, August 8 following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous southern Norway. The bursting of the dam also led to flooding in several towns and causing landslides. Amid all of this, a video of a house being washed away in Hemsedal due to the flooding after the dam's partial burst has also gone viral on social media. The 16-second video clip shows a huge house being washed away in flood water as locals watch the tragic scenes. Norway Dam Burst Videos: Water Reservoir Partially Bursts After Days of Heavy Rain, Causes Flooding and Evacuations.

Dam Partially Collapses in Norway

🇧🇻 Thousands of people were evacuated in southern Norway after a dam partially collapsed on Wednesday, flooding several towns and causing landslides. The house in Hemsedal was washed away. pic.twitter.com/TTMDZdlCMW — Peacemaker (@jardacarda72) August 9, 2023

Flooding After Breach of a Dam in Braskereidfoss

Hemsedal, Norway video shows a flooding after a breach of a dam in Braskereidfoss. pic.twitter.com/lfxqCfWMuH — Turuk Makto (@TurukMa20465407) August 10, 2023

