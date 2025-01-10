US President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to an “unconditional discharge” in the New York hush money case, marking a historic first for a president-elect. State Judge Juan Merchan upheld the conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records but imposed no additional penalties, such as jail time. The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed the sentencing to proceed despite Trump’s appeal to dismiss the case. Trump, convicted in May, was found guilty of falsifying records tied to hush money paid by his former attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump denied Daniels’ allegations of a 2006 affair. Hush Money Case: US-President Elect Donald Trump Loses Supreme Court Appeal, Faces Sentencing.

Hush Money Case

BREAKING: New York judge sentences Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money case — BNO News (@BNONews) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)