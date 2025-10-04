A Kentucky man convicted in the 2015 killing of 6-year-old Logan Tipton has been released on parole after serving part of his 20-year sentence. Ronald Exantus, 42, broke into the Versailles home of the Tipton family in December 2015 and fatally stabbed Logan while also attacking the child’s father and sisters. Initially sentenced to 20 years for second-degree assault in the boy’s death, Exantus began serving his sentence in 2018. He was released early this week for good behavior and is now under mandatory reentry supervision until June 26, 2026. Logan’s father, Dean Tipton, expressed outrage, vowing he would take justice into his own hands if he ever encountered Exantus again. Wisconsin Shocker: Teacher ‘Makes Out’ With 11-Year-Old Student 3 Months Before Her Wedding in US, Pleads Guilty to Child Enticement and Sexual Misconduct (Watch Video).

Father Vows Revenge As Man Who Stabbed His 6-Year-Old Son to Death Is Released on Parole

Man who randomly stabbed a 6-year-old to death, let out of prison after serving just 10 years, father of the boy vows to kill him if they cross paths. Ronald Exantus broke into the home of the Tipton family in Kentucky and stabbed 6-year-old Logan to death in 2015. After just… pic.twitter.com/HsyFWFThgu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)