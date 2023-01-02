The winter storm has wreaked havoc across much of Canada. Now, drone footage has emerged that shows the row of houses in Ontario fully crystallized in ice. The winter storm brought a combination of freezing cold, several feet of snow, strong winds, and high waves across the country. Deer With Frozen Eyes and Mouth Due to Severe Winter Storm Gets Saved by Two Hikers in Viral Video!.

Canada Winter Storm:

ICYMI: Drone footage shows a row of houses in Canada fully crystallized in ice pic.twitter.com/gy6XULv2GK — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2023

