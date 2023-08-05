Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former PM Imran Khan was sentenced to jail for three years by a trial court on charges of illegally selling state gifts after he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad trial court has also disqualified him from politics for five years, imposing a ban on his political activities. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Booked for Attack on Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters and Other Six Cases.

Imran Khan Convicted

BREAKING: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years imprisonment, disqualified from politics for five years. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 5, 2023

