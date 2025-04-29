Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) and a prominent pro-Khalistan face in Canadian politics, broke down in an emotional address as he announced his decision to step down as party leader. Speaking from his campaign headquarters in Burnaby after conceding the loss of his own seat in Burnaby Central, Jagmeet Singh struggled to hold back tears while thanking his supporters and family. He confirmed he would step aside once an interim leader is appointed. The NDP, under Singh’s leadership, suffered a major setback in the federal elections, projected to win just seven seats, falling short of the 12 required for official party status. Singh also extended congratulations to Liberal leader Mark Carney on his victory. Canada Election Result 2025: PM Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Wins Poll Upended by US President Donald Trump, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Projects.

Jagmeet Singh Breaks Down While Announcing Decision To Step Down As NDP Leader

Jagmeet Singh announces that he will be stepping down as NDP leader. pic.twitter.com/c3PvzDQcyu — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) April 29, 2025

