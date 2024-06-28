During the 2024 presidential debate at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, President Joe Biden claimed that the Border Patrol had endorsed him. “The Border Patrol endorsed me,” Biden asserted while discussing immigration policies. However, shortly after the debate, the National Border Patrol Council, the union representing Border Patrol agents, dismissed his claim. Union officials clarified that they had not endorsed Biden, calling his statement misleading. “To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden,” it said on X. This controversy adds another layer of scrutiny to the heated debate between Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump. Watch the debate video for more details on their immigration policy discussion. Biden vs Trump US Presidential Debate 2024: US President Biden Opens Debate With Several Verbal Missteps As He Tries To Press Criticism Against Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Biden Claims Border Patrol Endorsement During 2024 Presidential Debate

BREAKING: The Border Patrol Union responds after President Joe Biden says the Border Patrol supports him. Biden: "By the way the border patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position. In addition to that, we found ourselves in a situation..." Border Patrol Union: "To be clear, we… pic.twitter.com/KnTBEawB4A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

Border Patrol Union Responds

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) June 28, 2024

